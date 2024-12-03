A NEW report has revealed more than 40,355 households (15.4 per cent) in Cornwall are living in fuel poverty as concerns grow amid falling temperatures over winter.
The findings, published by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for the year 2022, show that in England as a whole 3.18-million households (13.1 per cent) are fuel poor.
The average fuel poverty gap, the reduction in fuel costs needed for a household to not be in fuel poverty, is estimated to be £325.
Fuel poor households are defined as those living in a property with an energy efficiency rating of Band D, E, F or G with its disposable income below the poverty line.
The data has been analysed by the trade association OFTEC as part of Fuel Poverty Awareness Day, an annual initiative to highlight the growing number of households struggling to pay their heating bills.
To ensure vulnerable households are getting the support they need, OFTEC has outlined some of the financial support available. This includes:
Winter Fuel Payments
The Winter Fuel Payment was previously available to all pensioners to help with energy bills during winter. However, Labour recently announced changes to the scheme and it is only available if you claim Pension Credit or certain means tested support. The government estimates around 800,000 eligible pensions do not claim the benefit and is urging them to sign up to receive the payment of up to £300.
Cold Weather Payment
If you receive Pension Credit, or certain other benefits, you may able to claim the Cold Weather Payment. You’ll get a payment if the average temperature in your area is recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees celsius or below over seven consecutive days. You’ll get £25 for each seven day period of very cold weather between November 1 and March 31.
Warm Home Discount
You may be entitled to a Warm Home Discount on your electricity bill. The scheme is a one-off £150 discount on your electricity bill. If you are eligible, your electricity supplier will apply the discount to your bill. Contact your supplier to find out more.