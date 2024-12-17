South West Water has said it will increase the number of customers on its social tariffs to help manage water bills across the region.
The company stated it is dedicated to creating real change and is on track to deliver its industry-leading pledge to eradicate water poverty by 2030, with around 45,000 customers currently being supported through South West Water’s support tariffs.
These tariffs offer a range of support options to help customers lower their water bills, including switching to a meter so customers only pay for the water they use, or signing up to an affordability tariff.
Customers can also discuss payment breaks, receiving free water efficiency advice, and accessing support with managing debt.
Lesley Horn, South West Water’s customer experience manager, said: “With the cost-of-living crisis continuing, we know it remains as important as ever to keep our bills as low as possible and to deliver services that provide value for money.
“We never want our customers to worry about paying their bills and our teams work hard all year round to make sure we are providing help in the best way we can, when customers need it the most. I would urge anyone who has concerns about their bill to get in touch and see how we can help.”
As part of South West Water’s proactive approach to supporting customers, its dedicated Billing Specialist Team are the feet on the ground who work out in our local communities offering help at locations like food banks, job centres, community groups and support hubs.
As well as debt relief schemes, the team will also explore other things that could be increasing a person’s bill, such as a leak on their private supply pipe. The team will then work with the customer to get the help they need to resolve the issue.
If anyone could benefit from financial assistance from South West Water, find out more about the support that is available by visiting www.southwestwater.co.uk/household/help-support/financial-support or by speaking to South West Water’s customer team on 0344 346 1010 (8am to 6pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 1pm on Saturdays).