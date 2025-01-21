“Another question we often get asked is how to protect wooden furniture pieces, such as dining tables and deck chairs. If you are looking to protect your hardwood outdoor furniture, I recommend treating it with a protector and shield product kit. Simply use the cleaning solution supplied within the kit to prep your wood, and then apply the protector and shield products as instructed by the manufacturer. This will ensure your wood retains its colour and becomes water resistant. Over the winter months when your wooden furniture is not in use, I recommend covering it with a breathable cover for optimum protection from the elements.