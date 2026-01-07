January isn’t just about New Year resolutions, it is also Walk Your Dog Month! Forestry England are reminding dog owners that this month is a great opportunity to build your bond with your four-legged family members at Cardinham Woods and boost your winter wellbeing at the same time.
A spokesperson from Forestry England said: “It can be tempting to stay indoors at this time of year, but regular walks are essential for a dog’s physical and mental health. The good news is, they’re pretty good for owners’ health too. So, grab a lead and some poo bags, and follow Forestry England’s top tips for a brilliant Walk Your Dog Month.
“With festivities over, January can be a difficult month of cold weather and long nights. Spending time in nature with your best friend by your side is a fantastic way to enjoy natural light and fresh air. Even a short walk can clear your mind and lift your mood.
“Bring the whole family to enjoy space and freedom in the forest. From hilly hikes to gentle strolls, and play equipment to picnic areas, Cardinham Woods has got you covered. And the whole family can join the adventure with our on-site mobility hire.
“There are no seasonal restrictions here, dogs are welcome all year round! There are so many scents and sounds to explore, your dog will never get tired of returning to the forest. We just ask our furry friends to stay close to their humans so they can be seen at all times. Don’t forget to stop at the dog wash before you leave, to keep your car and home mud free and fresh!”
