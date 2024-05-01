This year’s Devon Bat Survey will run until early October, coinciding with the months when bats are most active. Participants book the dates on which they want to undertake their survey and then arrange to pick up their bat detector from one of 12 host centres dotted around the county (see full list below). After three nights of recording, they return their bat detector and upload their survey recordings to an online system which analyses the sounds and returns the results showing which types of bats were detected.