Renovation has now been completed to enable the opening of the Somewhere Safe to Stay Hub at Chough House at River Street in Truro. The building – which previously housed a department of the West Briton newspaper among other businesses – has been converted into a purpose designed building to support people who find themselves homeless and provide them with a way back to a more settled lifestyle. The property was handed over to Cornwall Housing at the end of August and the facility has now welcomed its first occupants.