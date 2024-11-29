An award-winning holiday property owner in Cornwall has helped raise hundreds of pounds this year for Cornwall Air Ambulance and Parkinson’s UK.
Stephen Chidgey runs the Old Barn in Tregonetha, near St Wenn – a holiday let that has won multiple prestigious tourism accolades over the years.
A four-night stay at the Old Barn has just achieved a £1600 bid in a silent auction held by Parkinson’s UK.
In a letter written to Stephen, Chief Executive Caroline Rassell, said: “Your contribution was greatly appreciated by the attendees and significantly contributed to the success of our fundraising efforts…Every pound and penny raised helps bring real breakthroughs closer for people with Parkinson’s.”
Cornwall Air Ambulance also benefits from Stephen’s generosity, with guests invited to donate on every booking and the Old Barn matching their donation.
“I would love to see more tourism providers doing something similar,” he said. “The Cornwall Air Ambulance is here for everyone, residents and visitors, and it makes absolute sense to support the charity and help keep their helicopters flying.
“I’m delighted the auction prize for Parkinson’s UK did so well and look forward to welcoming the successful bidder to the Old Barn where they can be assured of a break to remember.”