HMS Raleigh personnel join parade and service
TOP RIGHT: Mayor Rachel Evans BEM along with the Captain of H M S Raleigh Cpt Jane Roe ADC RN laid the first wreaths RIGHT: Some 50 wreaths were laid by the clubs and various schools BELOW: The Parade was led off by the HMS drake volunteer band which also included some of TS Ramehead Cadet members
As a part of this year’s remembrance, Torpoint Royal British Legion joined millions of others across the country to pay their respects to those who gave their lives in international conflict.
The branch commenced their remembrance period at the end of October, decorating streets in Torpoint with poppies adorned with the names of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in both the First and Second World War.
As well as this, on October 27, a remembrance concert was held at St James Church, mirroring the service held at the Albert Hall with entertainment provided by three local choirs and the Act of Remembrance, including a Parade of Standards, buglers sounding Last Post and Reveille and a lone piper playing a lament.
On Friday, November 11, a short service was held in Sparrow Park with personnel present observing the national two minutes silence at 11am with members of the public also attending.
On Sunday, November 13, a Remembrance Parade was held in the town, with organisations marching through the town and members of the public turning out to pay their respects to those who gave their lives in both World Wars and other conflicts across the world.
