Captain Jane addressed those present said: “The close community support that HMS Raleigh enjoys is fundamental to the success of the training that takes place here.” Mindful of the diverse workforce within HMS Raleigh she reflected, “Whether it be through local schools supporting Service children, the hosting of youth training or the excellent workforce employed from the local area, every Service person assigned here truly values the support given and we enjoy taking every opportunity to further nurture our mutual friendships. It therefore gives me great pleasure to hand over this Armed Forces Day flag as part of the National event in Cornwall and look forward to seeing it flying proudly from the Town centre.”