TEN people from Cornwall have received honours in HM The King’s New Year Honours List 2025, published today by the Cabinet Office.
This year’s recipients have been awarded for their outstanding contributions across all sectors, but in particular community champions and selfless giving are recognised.
The list ensures that people from underrepresented communities and a wide variety of types of work are rewarded, to celebrate the fantastic contribution of people throughout the country.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Each and every day, ordinary people go out and do extraordinary things for their communities.
“They represent the very best of the UK and that core value of service which I put at the centre of everything this government does.
“The New Year Honours List celebrates more of these unsung heroes, and I thank them for their incredible contribution.”
See below for the full list of Cornwall’s recipients:
Officers of the Order of the British Empire
• Dean Ashton, of St Austell, the chief executive officer of Reach South Academy Trust receives an OBE for services to education.
Members of the Order of the British Empire
• Geoffrey Greaves, a cinema proprietor from Redruth, receives the MBE for services to the cinema sector.
• Dr Malcolm David William Tozer, an author and adviser in physical education from Truro, will receive the MBE for services to physical education and sports.
Medallists of the Order of the British Empire
• Jeremy Norman Brown, coordinator of Culture on Scilly, will received the BEM for services to the Arts and Culture on the Isles of Scilly.
• Sonia Clyne, of Par, lately volunteer chair of Par Bay Big Local, is to receive the BEM for services to community development in Cornwall.
• Janet Elston, of Bodmin, is the founder of the Triggshire Wind Orchestra and co-founder of the Cornwall Youth Wind Orchestra. She will received the BEM for services to young people and to music.
• David John Haines, of Looe, is the lifeboat operations manager at the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) Looe Lifeboat Station. He receives the BEM for services to maritime safety.
• Christopher Trewern of the Truro area, will receive the BEM for services to the community in Ponsanooth.
Keep an eye on our website as we hear more from each of our local recipients in the coming days.