A NORTH Cornwall town is set to have its own starring role in the upcoming series of the popular ‘Death in Paradise’ spin off, titled ‘Beyond Paradise’.
The hit BBC series, starring Kris Marshall, Zahra Ahmadi and Hugh Dennis recently filmed scenes in Neon, a Bodmin nightclub formerly known as the Eclipse nightclub prior to being taken over by new management.
An upcoming episode of Beyond Paradise will see the trio in scenes set in a nightclub called ‘Bounce’, which the Neon nightclub served as the double of for the series.
Bosses at the nightclub described the experience of having the stars, extras and crew at their establishment, stating that it was a ‘great experience’ with the new series set to begin on March 28.
It is not yet clear which episode the scenes from Beyond Paradise, often filmed at locations in South East Cornwall will appear, leading to a spokesperson for the club urging locals to ‘keep their eyes peeled’.
A spokesperson for Neon Bodmin said: “A few months ago there was speculation as to why filming trucks were parked up locally. Well the team behind the BBC series 'Death in Paradise' were using the club to film scenes for an upcoming episode of the spin off drama 'Beyond Paradise'.
“We had actors Kris Marshall, Zahra Ahmadi and Hugh Dennis alongside dozens of extras filming for a storyline happening in a nightclub called 'Bounce'. It was a great experience and we are very thankful they chose Neon as the set. The new series begins March 28th so keep your eyes peeled for scenes from your local club.”