“The small workings in the cliff side are clearly ancient and are surrounded by a pre-Roman earthwork. In 1750, Borlase described it as ‘the richest mine I’ve ever heard of’. Later it was owned by Isaac Donnithorne when Prince Albert visited in 1846 but shortly after that the mine was closed and an attempt to reopen it in the 1930s by the management of Wheal Kitty was unsuccessful.”