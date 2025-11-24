AN artist working in Cornwall has been reflecting on taking part in a notable exhibition in London.
A work by Lucinda Holland entitled Flying Owl In A Box was chosen for the ING Discerning Eye exhibition 2025 at the Mall Galleries.
The artwork was an oil on wood painting of a small owl flying out of a frame in trompe l’oeil (trick of the eye) style. The wood frame had been shaped by Lucinda, who is based in St Austell, to enhance the illusion of the owl coming out of the box.
More than 6,500 entries from artists across the UK were put forward for the exhibition but only a few hundred were selected.
Previously a graphic and web designer, Lucinda took up art professionally last year, specialising in pet portraits and depictions of other animals. This year she has moved on to creating trompe l’oeil pieces
Her work explores themes capturing the beauty of the natural world, often in framed box compositions.
After attending the exhibition, Lucinda said: “What an unforgettable experience it was. This was the largest and most vibrant exhibition I’ve been part of. The atmosphere was electric – artists, collectors, friends old and new – all gathered under one roof to celebrate creativity.
“The evening ended in the most unexpected, bohemian way: a cosy pub just off The Mall, surrounded by incredible artists, deep conversations and that magical feeling that you’ve stepped into a moment reminiscent of gatherings with Matisse, Chagall and Renoir.
“I’m still feeling honoured and inspired, and still pinching myself.”
And Lucinda has shared more good news. She said: “The Flying Owl In A Box was recently acquired by a very well-known actor – who prefers to stay anonymous – so it certainly had a happy ending!”
The wood for the artwork was sourced from an antique chest of drawers that was broken in bits.
