BOCONNOC House will be getting into the festive spirit next month as the Kernow Chamber Players present a new staging of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol on December 16.
The performance will feature a one-person dramatisation written and delivered by award-winning actor, writer and director Tama Matheson, who will take on all 25 characters from Dickens’ classic novella.
The production forms part of the ensemble’s winter programme, showcasing their continued commitment to high-quality performances across Cornwall.
The Kernow Chamber Players, recognised for their expressive musicianship and contemporary approach to chamber music, will provide a live musical accompaniment throughout the 90-minute show.
Doors open at 6.30pm, with the bar offering refreshments ahead of the 7pm start time. Tickets are priced at £22.50 for adults and £10 for under-16s.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.