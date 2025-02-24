“Whilst we have all been enriched by the experience of cataloguing this remarkable collection, it has been tinged with sadness that this incredible creation - a whole Victorian town, perfectly realised in full-scale, with every corner, shop, street and building absolutely historically correct, down to the most minute detail, must now be dispersed. However, that is the nature of things, and from this auction other collections will be improved, new collections will be formed. This collection will be an inspiration.”