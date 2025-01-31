HISTORICAL items relating to the heritage port of Charlestown have been secured for the community following the closure of the Shipwreck Treasure Museum in the village.
The Charlestown History Group has obtained a number of artefacts with Charlestown connections from the closure sale of the museum.
A spokesperson for the group said: “With the support of the parish council, the items are now safe, under conservation, in public ownership and on display in the village.
“Without intervention from the Charlestown History Group, the objects would have been lost.
“We are usually at the Pattern Hall on Fridays between 10am and noon or Mondays between 2pm and 4pm and you are welcome to pop in for a chat and to see what we do.”