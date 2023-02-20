FOR the first time in its 750-year history, Callington Honey Fair will be held on a Saturday instead of a Wednesday.
Callington and District Lions are introducing the change to the day of the Honey Fair to make it a more family friendly event for all to enjoy.
Honey Fair was first established over 750 years ago when Henry III granted Callington a market-day on the first Wednesday in October. This was for local beekeepers to sell their honey. Following a lapse in Honey Fair Day during the Second World War, it was reinstated in 1978 by John Trevithick and then a year later Lions took over the running of the event and have been organising it ever since.
Callington Lions have now agreed that after 45 years, the covid period and last year’s lower public response, it was time for a change.
Holding Honey Fair day on the first Wednesday of October restricted schools, young people, workers and families being able to attend.
Following discussions with many, it was concluded that it could be made more family friendly by holding the Fair on a Saturday. This would allow many more to enjoy the stalls, animals, street performers and all that the Honey Fair can offer.
Lions will still retain the traditional events of Town Crier competition, music, school art competition, shop art and much more.