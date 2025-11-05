ONE of Cornwall’s most beautiful National Trust estates is set to take centre stage in the latest season of the hit Netflix series The Witcher.
Cotehele, near Calstock, was transformed into a sweeping medieval landscape as part of filming for the fantasy epic, which stars the likes of Liam Hemsworth, Laurence Fishburne and Freya Allan.
Filming took place in May 2024, with more than 300 cast and crew based at the historic estate for two weeks. The quay, tea-room and surrounding woodland became a hive of activity as Netflix recreated parts of The Continent, the show’s mythical world of monsters, mages and medieval warfare.
Cotehele Quay and the Edgcumbe tea-room were turned into ‘Yargua Village Quay,’ while Retainers Court was transformed into Cintra, a stronghold of the Nilfgaardian Empire. Even the quiet lanes across Cotehele Bridge became mist-shrouded forest roads, complete with props, smoke and special effects.
The fantasy drama, based on the acclaimed novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, follows monster hunter Geralt of Rivia as he battles both beasts and human corruption. The show’s global fanbase has made it one of Netflix’s biggest hits – and Cotehele’s turn in the spotlight is expected to draw fresh attention to Cornwall’s film credentials.
Richard Burrow, visitor operations and experience manager at Cotehele, said: “It was exciting to see Cotehele’s historic landscape reimagined as part of The Witcher’s world. The production team were a pleasure to work with – and it’s wonderful people around the world can now see our corner of Cornwall brought to life on screen.
“Filming like this generates significant income and helps us to continue to protect and maintain Cotehele for generations to come.”
As The Witcher readies its new season, visitors can walk the same paths seen on screen. And from late November, Cotehele will sparkle again – this time with festive lights and its famous 60-foot Christmas garland in the Great Hall.
