The trustees of St Lawrence’s Community Church, which is a building that was formerly the church used by patients and staff at the site of the once vast St Lawrence’s Hospital (also known as the St Lawrence’s Mental Asylum).
The building, which was completed in 1861 had been constructed as those who ran the hospital after construction felt that “religion was considered to be ‘a very essential feature of the treatment of the insane’”, and had been used by the hospital until 1948.
It had been owned by Bodmin Town Council but is now in the care of a community trust, and it is these trustees have announced it will be closed in order to address issues within the historic building.
Issues reported include mould, safety certifications, damp and the general condition of the building.
In a statement on behalf of the St Lawrence Church Community Trust, it was stated: “Following a recent inspection by the trustees, St Lawrence’s Community Church is currently closed to the public due to health and safety concerns.
“During our visit, a number of issues were identified which require further assessment and remedial work. These include matters relating to damp and mould, building condition, and essential safety certifications.
“As trustees, we have a responsibility to ensure the church is a safe environment for all, and for this reason the decision has been made to close the building while these issues are addressed.
“We understand that this may cause disappointment or inconvenience, and we appreciate your patience and understanding while we work to resolve these matters as quickly as possible.
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