PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Planning
ONE type of planning application that is required to be advertised in the public notice section of a newspaper is those which might, in the view of the local planning authority affect the character or setting of a listed building or the character or appearance of a conservation area.
DEVIOCK: Copley Arms Church Hill Hessenford Torpoint Cornwall PL11 3HJ - External alterations to replace existing kitchen extract ductwork with new system, installation of new flue to internal fire and addition of new external wall lighting - St Austell Brewery - PA26/01639
FOWEY: 3 Polkerris Par Cornwall PL24 2TL - Domestic extensions. Side extension and extended sun room. - Mr Graham Hawkey - PA26/01960
LINKINHORNE: East Yolland Farm Upton Cross Liskeard Cornwall PL14 5AJ - Single storey double garage with adjoining personal gym space - Mr & Mrs Nicholls - PA26/02245
LISKEARD: Webbs House The Tindle Suite The Parade Liskeard Cornwall PL14 6AH - Internal alterations and minor external works to convert the ground floor and annex into a four surgery dental practice, including two ventilation louvres to the rear elevation - Mr Jamie Deans Procerus Orthodontics Ltd - PA26/01845
LISKEARD: Webbs House The Tindle Suite The Parade Liskeard Cornwall PL14 6AH - Listed building consent for internal alterations and minor external works to convert the ground floor and annex into a four surgery dental practice, including two ventilation louvres to the rear elevation - Mr Jamie Deans Procerus Orthodontics Ltd - PA26/01846
LOSTWITHIEL: Duchy Motors Park Road Lostwithiel Cornwall PL22 0BU - Proposed extension to existing garage/workshop, raising of roof to existing garage - Mr John Ducat Duchy Motors - PA26/01603
Probate
THE solicitors responsible for the management of the estate of a deceased woman in Looe are seeking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in her estate to come forward on or before June 23.
Elaine Day (deceased), otherwise known as Elaine Parsons died on January 25, 2026 and was late of 2 Carey Park, Killigarth, Looe, PL13 2JP.
Further details can be obtained by contacting Porter Dodson LLP at The Quad 2000, Blackbrook Park Avenue, Taunton, Somerset, TA1 2PX.
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