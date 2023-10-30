The Himalayan Spice restaurant invited representatives from the Lighthouse Community Centre, based in Liskeard, to attend their Dashian celebrations at the Eliot Hotel on Tuesday, October 24.
A spokesperson said: “Dashain is celebrated to commemorate the day the goddess, Durga, killed demons known as Mahishasura — who were killing the world of the gods, the devaloka. After ten days of battle, Durga was victorious and from then on, Dashain has been celebrated over fifteen days to symbolise the fight of good against evil.”
Members from the community centre were greeted with a very warm welcome, full of music, laughter, delicious food and a great atmosphere. The event was organised by the Himalayan Spice Restaurant along with several other family businesses.
In total, the evening raised £400 which will go towards vital work at the Lighthouse Community Centre.
Businesses such as G&D in Saltash, Kathmandu Restaurant in Launceston, Asian Supermarket, Cornwall Street in Plymouth and Cafe Indiya in Stoke, Plymouth helped towards the donations. Receiving the funds on behalf of Lighthouse Community Centre were Clare Bevan and David Wood, the Mayor of Liskeard, Cllr Simon Cassidy was also in attendance.