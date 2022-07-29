High standard in sheep ring at Launceston Show
Saturday 6th August 2022 11:00 am
ABOVE: Taking home the coveted Supreme Champion Sheep, was a Texel Shearling Ewe, from MG and KJ Coumbe of Liskeard RIGHT: Sue and Sam Tancock of Kelly Bray
Sue and Sam Tancock of Kelly Bray, were crowned breed champion’s in the Devon and Cornwall long wool class were chuffed with what they had achieved so far.
Sue said: “We’re very pleased - they will be going into the interbreed classes later today.”
The Tancock family have kept sheep on their family farm for over 100 years and they have been participating in Launceston show for many years.
Sam, who was helping Sue on the day, said: “I like to help out with the lambing and the feeding on the farm.”
