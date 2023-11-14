The village of Herodsfoot commemorated being a ‘thankful village’ this Remembrance Day.
It was said that residents from the village went off to WWI and WWII and all returned safely.
Cllr Jane Pascoe, councillor for Liskeard South and Dobwalls, explained: “Every year on the 11th day of 11th month at the 11th hour the villagers congregate to give thanks for the safe return of their own brave men and women and to observe two minutes silence to remember and honour those who served in conflicts.”
The service on Saturday (November 12) was conducted by Rural Dean, Priest in Charge of the Looe Valley Benefice, Ben Morgan-Lundy and Curate Steve Guffik.
The poppy wreath was laid by Lt Col (retired) Hampton-Stone. The exhortation was recited by villagers Ginny and Harry and Ian Gordon who read the Kohima Epitaph.