CONCERNS have been raised about a plan to convert two granite barns into houses next to the ruins of an engine house.
The World Heritage Site (WHS) Office has objected to the proposal believing the development would harm a protected Cornish mining area.
Cornwall Council’s west area planning committee considered an application by Mr and Mrs Williams, of Trewellard, Pendeen, near Penzance, on Monday, November 10 to convert the barns at their farm to form two houses for their children. The WHS and the Cornwall National Landscape team both object to the proposed development, though Natural England doesn’t.
Recommending refusal, a Cornwall Council planning officer said: “It is considered that the proposed development would harm an attribute that expresses the outstanding universal value of the World Heritage Site due to a significant change in character from one of a mining relic to urban domestic.
“This change is considered to be harmful to the character and appearance of the St Just Mining District of the World Heritage Site, the Trewellard Conservation Area and would fail to conserve and enhance the scenic beauty of the National Landscape.”
The matter was called before the planning committee by local councillor Brian Clemens who understood the objection from the WHS but disagrees. He believes that incorporating the redundant mine building would preserve it, rather than letting it fall into disrepair and serve no useful purpose in the future.
He told the meeting: “This one’s been a bit of an issue for the last three or four years. I can understand the WHS not wanting to degrade mining history, although they have agreed that some use can be made of it. They’re just not happy with what the applicant has come up with.” He added that the applicant felt his plans were in keeping with the area and he simply wants to provide housing for his children.
Cllr Jessica Morris, from St Just Town Council, which objected to the application, said it would change its view if the extension walls were amended to granite facing. She added that the application would bring redundant buildings back into use and provide two one-bedroom homes which are in demand in the area.
Cllr James Ball believed the plan would enhance the building and the area “but I am really struggling with some parts of it. I am leaning on refusal for this as I do think they need to engage with World Heritage a bit more”.
Refusal was carried with seven for and three abstentions
