CORNWALL Community Foundation has announced that Her Majesty The Queen will continue the Royal Patronage after from Buckingham Palace.
Her Majesty The Queen has been patron of Cornwall Community Foundation (CCF), based in Lawhitton, since 2005 as formerly HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, supporting local communities across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
Her long reigning patronage has inspired many other donors to support the CCF and the vital work that they carry out.
Tamas Haydu, chief operating officer of Cornwall Community Foundation said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive the news that Her Majesty The Queen will be continuing her Patronage of Cornwall Community Foundation. It is an honour to have Her Majesty’s support and her endorsement of the work the CCF does and of each of the incredible grassroots organisations that we fund.”
Her Majesty The Queen has regularly visited community projects funded by the Cornwall Community Foundation and remains committed to supporting the incredible work done by so many volunteers and organisations.
Cornwall Community Foundation awards grants to community projects, charities and CICs organisations in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly on behalf of donors, Cornwall Council and businesses looking to support communities and people most in need.
In 2023, Cornwall Community Foundation donated £2,965,294 in 686 grants across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
In the first quarter of 2024, Cornwall Community Foundation distributed a record amount of £1,035,246 to 185 community groups, social enterprises and individuals. This figure is notably higher than the figure in the first quarter of 2023 when Cornwall Community Foundation distributed £935,184 to 175 community groups.