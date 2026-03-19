Besow - birch trees
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Besow yw godrev yn Kernow West, pymp mildir dhe’n est a Resrudh yn ranndir balweyth sten kyns. Yth esa dhe Vesow onan a’n kynsa gweythyow diwysyansel yn Breten Veur rag estenna arsenyk dhyworth sten ha kober.
An hanow a styr besow, a dheu a’n gwydh po kosow yn ogas dhe’n wig. Lemmyn nyns eus besow vyth yn Besow, mes yma lies gwedhen yn Gwithva Natur Nans Besow dhe soth an godrev le may taskoras Trest Godhvewnans Kernow an tyller balweyth kyns.
Besow yw desedhys yn lergh hirbel Arvor bys Arvor yntra Deveryon ha Porthtreth. Kyns an lergh o rann an hyns horn moon rag ynperthi glow hag esperthi sten ha kober. Lemmyn an lergh yw devnydhys gans diwrosyoryon, resoryon ha kerdhoryon. Plat ha tegwelek yw, mes nebes leysek yn fenowgh.
Yma park kerri rag an lergh yn Besow ha koffiji da, Koffiji Sen Perran y hanow, le mayth yw possybyl gobrena diwrosow.
Bissoe is a hamlet in West Cornwall, five miles east of Redruth in a former tin mining area. Bissoe had one of the first industrial plants in Britain for extracting arsenic from tin and copper.
The name, meaning birch trees, comes from trees or woods near the village. Now there are no birch trees in Bissoe, but there are many trees in the Bissoe Valley Nature Reserve to the south of Bissoe, where Cornwall Wildlife Trust has restored the former mining area.
Bissoe is situated on the long-distance Coast to Coast trail between Devoran and Portreath. Previously the trail was part of the mineral railway for importing coal and exporting tin and copper. Now the trail is used by cyclists, runners and walkers. It is flat and scenic, but often quite muddy.
There is a car park for the trail at Bissoe, and a good café, St Piran’s Café, where it is possible to hire bikes.
An Rosweyth promotes the use of the Cornish language. Visit www.speakcornish.com
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