A Cornish hedgehog charity has received a special delivery from a fraternal society.
Members of the Cornubian Lodge of Oddfellows agreed at its meeting in Redruth to make a donation to the Prickles and Paws rescue centre, which included special milk, syringes, tinned food, paper rolls, bin bags and other supplies.
Peter English and other members of the Oddfellows assisting on the day were able to briefly see the essential work being carried out from a safe distance and whilst making the delivery.
Peter said: “Our members came up with the idea of helping this local charity and it was good to see a small, hardworking team doing so much to care for a species which is under great threat. Together, we thought some practical gifts were the best way ahead and to drop these off today has been a great pleasure and to see the numbers of hedgehogs here has been astonishing.”
Diane South, the founder of Prickles and Paws in Cubert said: “We are really grateful to the Oddfellows for their donations.
“We currently have 111 very young hedgehogs here with another four expected here today. We are currently overwhelmed with rescues and have great hopes for the new ‘hogspital’ we are fundraising for. We depend on donations, practical and financial, which enables us to continue in our mission to provide rescue, emergency care, rehabilitation and eventual release of native hedgehogs in Cornwall and across the Southwest”.
The Oddfellows meet for a variety of activities in Redruth, Truro, Plymouth and other locations and with all the benefits of a well-established friendly society.