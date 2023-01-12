New year, new presenter... Sharon Stallard has lived in South East Cornwall since 2008.
A Scots lass from Edinburgh, she served in the Royal Navy before training to be a counsellor. Sharon works as a Funeral Celebrant and counsellor across Plymouth and Cornwall.
A keen raver in the early nineties, Sharon loves dance music but has mellowed out a bit with a more eclectic taste in tunes now. She lives with her teenage son, two crazy boxer dogs and cat.
The Helluva Show is a mix of music and chat and guests popping in from time to time discussing various topics. Catch Sharon on Thursdays 7pm straight after the Mike Allsopp Soul, Funk & Motown show on www.liskeardradio.com