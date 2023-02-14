Let us start by introducing ourselves – hello, we’re NCB Radio.
Not to be confused with the National Coal Board, although no one told our founder about that acronym at the time.
You may or may not have heard of us, but if you haven’t, we’ve been broadcasting so long that we’d be in secondary school if radio stations were able to get an education. We’ve not long celebrated our 12th anniversary sharing our love of music with the world.
In that time, we’ve been broadcasting for just over 6,365,000 minutes.
But enough about that. You probably won’t know what on earth we do and why you should listen in.
You might be asking yourself if this NCB Radio you’re reading about is the hidden gem of the internet that has been kept a bigger secret than whatever is being kept in Area 51. You might be imagining the presenters looking more handsome than Brad Pitt, or younger looking than Leonardo Di Caprio’s girlfriend.
The truth is, neither. Our team are a bunch of people who absolutely love music and everything about it. We love sharing it with anyone who spares us some time with their ears. Even our mothers.
One of our many taglines is ‘Real Music for Real People’. So, the message we have for you is this. If you are a real person, who loves real music, then there’s a real possibility you will find at least something you’d enjoy on NCB.
If you tune in hoping to hear U2, Coldplay or Ed Sheeran, there’s an almost certain probability you will be left disappointed.
The majority of our live radio shows are broadcast in weekday evenings or throughout the weekend and it is our aim to have something for everyone ranging from ska to drum and bass, indie music to metal, house music to reggae, alternative to David Bowie, we’ve got a fair bit going on.
In between the music we’ve got the presenters. Whether it’s spending Monday evenings in the company of the delightful Anna, Sonya and Ruth, being engaged by the dulcet tones of Sprigg’s Radio Show, hearing something new on the Thursday Sessions with Dan Sproull or the Saturday night fever which is the incredible Perfect Pitch with Vincent Vega, you’ll be spending your time in the company of the music you love just as much as us and with the people who love it just as much as you.
We’ll tell you all about what’s coming up in future weeks here in the Cornish Times, but if you can’t wait to find out, check us out at www.ncbradio.co.uk. You bring your ears; we’ll bring the music.