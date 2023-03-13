As St Piran’s Day fell on a Sunday this year, the staff and children of Brunel Primary and Nursery Academy spent Friday, March 3 learning about our Cornish roots and all that St Piran brought to Cornwall.
Nursery class dressed up in black and white and practised their cutting and sticking skills whilst making their own Cornish flags.
Other classes took part in a variety of exciting activities to celebrate all things associated with Cornwall: these included Cornish dancing, painting Cornish scenery and creating stained glass windows based on Celtic crosses.
The school menu changed for the day to offer delicious pasties, followed by scones with jam and cream (cream on top, of course!). The day’s celebrations were rounded off with a whole school assembly in which we practised our Cornish language and took part in the schools’ version of the ‘Trelawny Shout’.
A spokesperson added: “As we say in Brunel, ‘Degemer an jydh!’ (seize the day).”