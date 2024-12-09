GENEROUS donations from Bodmin residents combined with dedicated fundraising from volunteers for veterans in the build up to Remembrance Day has been thanked by the local Royal British Legion (RBL) chair.
It has been confirmed that Bodmin’s RBL poppy appeal collections raised a total of £17,818.93.
Derek Coad, the chair of Bodmin Royal British Legion said: “Thank you to all who helped with organising the appeal and to all those who collected on behalf of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal 2024 which raised raised an amazing £17,818.93.
“Special thanks to all of the schools and youth organisations for collecting and special thanks to Bodmin Poppy Appeal organisers Eddie and Helen Wiles. Above all, heartfelt thanks to those who made donations.”