Heartfelt condolences from Police and Crime Commissioner
Police and Crime Commissioner
Police and crime commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, Alison Hernandez, also paid tribute to Her Majesty
She said: ‘My generation has grown up in the age of Elizabeth II and it is difficult to imagine life without her. In this country’s most difficult times she has remained a steadfast, resolute and calming influence.
‘Her selflessness and sense of duty – including her tireless state work throughout the covid-19 pandemic and continuation of her duties despite recent health challenges – have been an inspiration to me and countless others in public life.
‘Her Majesty the Queen will be remembered with particular affection in Devon and Cornwall, where she made a number of high profile visits, often accompanied by her husband and children.
‘My heartfelt condolences go to all members of the royal family at this time.
‘I will be working with the temporary chief constable to ensure that Devon and Cornwall police continue to support our communities during this important time of national mourning.’
