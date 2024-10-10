“However, Covid happened, further local government cuts affected officers’ capacity and the administration changed to a Conservative one who were wary about upsetting landlords after Covid, so none of the recommendations were enacted,” added the MP. “Regardless of their caution, the private rented sector has still been decimated in Cornwall, with many landlords selling up or flipping lucrative short-term holiday lets. The prices have skyrocketed and many people are struggling to find homes. That’s why I am so pleased and relieved that this Bill has been prioritised with this Government and will bring in so many of the measures that were in that original Cornish report.