Karl Tucker, Chair of the Heart of the South West LEP, gave an overview of the LEP’s achievements and challenges from the last year. Karl said: “I believe that progress through these challenging economic and political times has been strong. We have seen our own Getting Building Fund programme complete and major initiatives for the area such as the Plymouth and South Devon Freeport, Gravity, the South West Social Mobility Commission and Great South West all take significant steps forward. It’s fantastic to see the positive impact the LEP has had over the past year on businesses, communities, innovation, skills, jobs and much more.”