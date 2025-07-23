Carers across Cornwall are benefiting from a new support initiative says Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.
With an integrated approach from services and organisations, it forms a Carers’ Corner steering group to facilitate carers across the county.
Carers’ Corner allows carers to access support and advice when looking after their loved ones.
It was first introduced in June 2023 in a partnership between the Admiral Nurse Service and the Patient Engagement Service at Royal Cornwall Hospital. Following its success a second Carers’ Corner was added at West Cornwall Hospital in November 2023.
With no pre-appointment needed, the drop-in sessions now take place at five venues across Cornwall. They are Royal Cornwall Hospital, Bodmin Community Hospital, St Austell Community Hospital, West Cornwall Hospital and Probus Church Hall.
Many of the drop-in sessions tend to happen when carers are visiting their loved ones in hospital.
At a recent Carers’ Corner at Bodmin Community Hospital, admiral nurse Sarah Arundell was there to offer support and advice to carers.
She says: “There are a lot of people going into appointments or visiting who don’t identify themselves as being a carer. We give them information about services that may be able to support them in their caring role.
“Admiral nurses are specific to looking after carers who are caring for people living with dementia. If we identify that the carer is struggling, we can refer the carer to the admiral nurse services.
“It has been really successful. Carers have been coming in during visiting times. We have had a lot of conversations and have helped a number of people.”
Caroline Ellis, and admiral nurse service lead, said: “Carers’ Corner is for any carer. We are there for any carer who is wondering how to navigate themselves around the health and social care system.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.