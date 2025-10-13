A familiar figure in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, Lord Taylor served as Member of Parliament for Truro and St Austell for over two decades before entering the House of Lords in 2010.
He also brings significant board-level experience from both the public and private sectors, including his work with the National Housing Federation and the Cornish-based Kensa Group Ltd.
Reflecting on his appointment, Lord Taylor said he was honoured to take on the role. “As a lifelong Cornish resident and passionate advocate of the NHS, I feel privileged to be asked to lead this organisation,” he said.
“Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust is responsible for delivering a vital range of NHS services across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. I am, like everyone across Cornwall, reliant on and hugely grateful for the fantastic work our dedicated staff put in day in and day out all year round.
“It will be a real privilege to work with them to meet the challenges of delivering the highest quality services possible across every community.”
Trust chief executive Debbie Richards paid tribute to outgoing chair Margaret Schwarz, praising her “compassionate and inclusive leadership” and her commitment to improving patient care over the past decade.
The appointment was supported by a selection panel that included Trust governors and John Govett, chair of NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board. He said Lord Taylor’s “extensive experience, deep knowledge of Cornwall, and proven leadership” made him “an excellent choice to guide the Trust.”
Lord Taylor will formally take up his duties and chair his first Board of Directors meeting in January 2026.
