“One Sunday, he woke from his nap, as he usually would. My self and his dad kept saying to each other is okay, as he seems quiet. Within a few minutes we realised something was very wrong… he was on his swing I asked him if he wanted a sandwich as he hadn’t eaten very much lunch. He said yes so as he got off the swing he stumbled probably about a metre and a half and then collapsed on floor. His Dad went running over to him, picked him up, asked him if he was okay and he nodded.”