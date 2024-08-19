A FUNDRAISER in aid of a two-year-old child with a rare brain tumour has reached several thousand pounds.
Noah, aged two, had a sudden seizure just 16 weeks after the birth of his younger brother, and after being taken to hospital, it transpired he had a rare brain tumour, known as a grade two ependymoma.
It has led to his family making multiple trips from Bodmin to Bristol Children’s Hospital, where the toddler has undergone surgery to remove as much of the tumour as possible.
However, he is now required to travel to the University College Hospital in London for six weeks of live saving proton beam therapy, after which it is hoped that 16 weeks of a trial of targeted chemotherapy will take place.
Young Noah’s requirements have led to extra demands on his family, particularly financially, leading to friends launching the fundraiser to support them at a time where with his mother on maternity leave and regular trips to Bristol, finances have become stretched.
Chloe Williams, Noah’s mother, described the moment when their two-year-old child went from absolutely normal to seriously ill.
She said: “Noah was your typical, two-year-old. Absolutely full of life, very active, loved being outdoors, for example, down the river, on the trampoline on the paddling pool.
“One Sunday, he woke from his nap, as he usually would. My self and his dad kept saying to each other is okay, as he seems quiet. Within a few minutes we realised something was very wrong… he was on his swing I asked him if he wanted a sandwich as he hadn’t eaten very much lunch. He said yes so as he got off the swing he stumbled probably about a metre and a half and then collapsed on floor. His Dad went running over to him, picked him up, asked him if he was okay and he nodded.”
Noah later collapsed, and after tests at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, it was revealed that he has a five centimetre by four-centimetre tumour and was referred to the specialist Bristol Children’s Hospital for further treatment and diagnosis, including a lengthy operation.
The family were warned that the surgery would not be without risks, including a one in five chance he would not be able to breathe by himself, speak or swallow in addition to a risk he could have a stroke among them, although, if the operation was not attempted, the tumour would be fatal.
After a 20-hour surgery, Noah was able to breathe by himself but not swallow, with the family waiting for a transfer to London for the proton beam therapy.
The fundraiser can be found on gofundme, titled: “Hero Noah's Journey with Ependymoma Brain Tumour”.