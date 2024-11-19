CORNISH based company, Duchy Defibrillators has announced a vital new partnership with Bleed Control UK and the Cornish charity Front Line Emergency Equipment Trust (FLEET) aimed at improving life-saving resources in the local community.
The collaboration highlights commitment to equipping residents and visitors with the tools needed to respond effectively to emergencies.
As part of this initiative, FLEET has secured 270 public access bleed control kits from Bleed Control UK, which will be installed in the 270 public access defibrillator cabinets managed by Duchy Defibrillators. This enhancement ensures that our local community and visitors are well-prepared for critical situations requiring immediate intervention.
Each bleed control kit contains essential items for emergency response, including: three packs of four gloves, two foil blankets, two trauma shears, two dressings (10x18), one dressing (15x18), one packing gauze, one pen, two tourniquets, one vented chest seal, one aide memoire.
Bleed Control UK is dedicated to promoting awareness and training in bleed control techniques across the UK. Their mission is to empower individuals with the knowledge and resources necessary to respond to catastrophic bleeding incidents. By providing essential bleed control kits and comprehensive training programs, Bleed Control UK plays a crucial role in saving lives in emergency situations. For more information, visit Bleed Control UK.
Managing director, Alan Odgers of Duchy Defibrillators said: “We are pleased to announce that all 270 public access cabinets maintained by Duchy Defibrillators will receive a complimentary public access bleed control kit. Over the coming weeks and months, our team will install these kits and update the signage to indicate their presence.
“Installation and maintenance will be handled by our experienced service engineers, who will conduct checks every five to six weeks alongside regular defibrillator inspections.”
General manager, Christian Brown of FLEET said: “Over the past decade we have been at the forefront of having public access defibrillators installed across the whole of Cornwall. Since 2017 this work has been carried out by working with the team at Duchy defibrillators, who are ensuring that regular service checks and management of the cabinets and devices are helping to keep these live saving pieces of equipment available to the communities.
“We now have the opportunity to support these communities even further with the addition of the bleed control kits, supplied by Bleed control UK through the local branch at Bleed control Cornwall.
“We are very grateful to the teams of both businesses to come into this joint partnership. And this has only been made possible by the amazing amount of people fundraising for our charity."
Duchy Defibrillators remains dedicated to enhancing the safety and well-being of the community. Through these partnerships, they are taking important steps toward ensuring that vital resources are accessible to all.