Kate explained: “We know that suicide is still the biggest killer of men under 50, and middle-aged men are most at risk of that. I think there are lots of contributing factors to that. Changes in life, age, and I think especially in Cornwall there's issues to do with isolation and there's also societal messages as well. Still, I think we are coming out of that because there is much more conversation around men's mental health but I think that whole boys don't cry manner really sticks with people.”