Two of Cornwall’s Liberal Democrat MPs have spoken out against the government’s plans to cut Personal Independence Payments (PIP).
Andrew George, MP for St Ives and Ben Maguire, MP for North Cornwall are urging the government to rethink its cuts to PIP, after new data shows that up to 12,500 sick and disabled people in Cornwall and Scilly could lose most or all of their support payments.
A Parliamentary answer secured by the Liberal Democrats found that 10,700 people - 85 per cent of those claiming the standard rate of PIP for daily living activities, could each lose £3,843 per year following the government’s cuts. A further 1,800 – 12 per cent of those claiming the higher rate, would each lose £5,740. Payments for mobility are not affected, but the loss of the daily living award will also cause many households to lose their entitlement to Carer’s Allowance, worth £4,330 per year.
According to the MPs, the PIP changes alone will take over £50-million from the pockets of sick and disabled people in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. A household currently in receipt of higher level PIP and Carer’s Allowance could be over £10,000 per year worse off after their next reassessment, even if they score exactly the same number of points as last time.
Ben Maguire and Andrew George have warned ministers that this could lead to vulnerable people missing out on vital support, and have called on the government to “urgently change course”.
Discussing the matter, Andrew George MP said: "Government ministers promised that the benefit changes would help disabled people seek and secure work. PIP is for those who need it, whether they work full-time or not at all.
"These cuts will prove counterproductive. Undermining people who need support to work. Ministers can cut the benefits bill by working with disabled people to help them back to work, not by undermining them."
Ben Maguire MP has called the changes ‘deeply concerning’ and fears what it could mean for some of the county’s most vulnerable.
He said: “These changes to Personal Independence Payments are deeply concerning, and I’m worried about what it could mean for vulnerable residents in Cornwall who could lose vital parts of the benefit.
“Large numbers of people could miss out on support, the support that helps people with daily tasks that many of us would take for granted, such as staying clean or staying safe. Many people depend on this vital help to stay in work and support themselves financially.
“The government has to recognise that what they’re doing is wrong, and change course before it’s too late for people in our communities.”
Under the government’s plans, from November 2026 people on PIP will be required to score a minimum of four points in at least one daily living activity to receive support with everyday tasks such as washing and cooking. Those scoring less will lose access to the “daily living” component, which for some will result in a full withdrawal of the benefit.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.