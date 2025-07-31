Cornwall is one of 15 regions benefiting from government ‘WorkWell’ funding to provide a package of support to help local people with health struggles to stay in, or return to, work.
July marked an important step forward for the WorkWell programme, with the launch of a range of digital support for those struggling to work because of their health.
A new WorkWell app providing mental healthcare at residents’ fingertips, a film explaining the programme and series of social media videos that showcase how a team of dedicated WorkWell coaches are already supporting local people, are now available.
The app, developed by a team of experts in psychology, technology and consumer experience will offer local people access to six digital cognitive behaviour therapy sessions that will guide them through advice and tips on improving their mental health. Users can track their progress, update how they’re feeling and see how far they have come.
NHS Cornwall, which has commissioned the app, has also created a series of films, featuring local people who’ve used the WorkWell service with transformative benefits.
Daniel Stuart, a former harrier, was out of work after an accident. He’s accessed funding and training, as well as coaching to help his mental health, and has now launched his own jewellery and gift business thanks to new skills gained via the WorkWell programme.
Obadiah Light is also featured, talking positively about how the speed of support from WorkWell coaches is enabling to gain essential qualifications to the do the career he has always loved. He stopped working after a bereavement.
Both men are encouraging others in the films to seek the transformational support of WorkWell.
So far, more than 550 people struggling with their physical or mental health have received free, confidential coaching and support to stay in or return to work.
