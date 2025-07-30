In the 2023/24 academic year, 77.9 per cent of girls and 72.8 per cent of boys aged 14-15 in the South West were vaccinated by Year 10. However, there are believed to be many people now aged 16-25 who were not jabbed at school. As such, GPs will be contacting those who have not got an HPV vaccination on their records in a bid to reach as many of these people as possible, under plans to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040 as set out in the recently-published 10 Year Health Plan.