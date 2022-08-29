Health centre for Bodmin gets go ahead
THE GO-AHEAD has been given by planners for a new health centre to be built in Bodmin for the town’s Carnewater and Stillmoor Practices.
The design and access statement revealed that both surgeries, currently based close to the town centre, are too small and have outdated facilities which are no longer fit for purpose, not complying with NHS guidance.
The new Bosvena Health Centre will be built on Bodmin Technology Park adjacent to Cornwall Council’s offices at Chy Trevail. Facilities will be across three floors and include a pharmacy.
The site was formerly occupied by Rashleigh House as part of the St Lawrence Hospital campus.
The Rashleigh Building, which dated back to 1881, was demolished in 2005, as have the neighbouring Foster and Kendal buildings which made way for the new council offices. But the wider campus still includes a number of health-related facilities including Bodmin Community Hospital, Bodmin Treatment Centre, Bodmin Clinic and Sowenna Treatment Unit.
A number of conditions were attached to the approval which include a risk assessment on potential contamination of the land.
