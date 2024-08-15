CELEBRATIONS are abound at Callington Community College this year, as the college saw an improvement on last year’s results with many students having significant successes.
Head Mrs Wendy Ainsworth said: “Results days are always a happy day as you get to share the joy and celebration with students who receive the validation of their efforts and hard work over the last two years. You are also celebrating with them the wonderful milestone that is moving on from school led education and moving away to university placements or the beginning of apprenticeships and starting the next chapter of their lives.
“We are rightly proud of all of our students; they have been a real credit to the College at all times. They truly represent our College values of ambition and courage, they have worked hard, stayed committed and proved time and again their fortitude and desire to do well. Of our student cohort, there are some particular success stories of note; Liam Carmichael will be studying mechanical and electrical engineering at Bristol University after securing all A grades in Chemistry, Maths and Physics. Nell McCaffrey will be studying History at Durham university following her securement of A* and A grades in History, Art and English Literature. Romy Richardson will be making her mark on Kings College, London, studying Culture and Media after securing all A grades in English Language, History and Media. Ana Pascoe is off to study medicine at Birmingham University following her brilliant outcomes in Biology, Chemistry and Maths. Ash Mays will study to be a paramedic after securing all B grades in Biology, Chemistry and Psychology at Wolverhampton University. Gracie Whitton will be off to Cardiff University to study journalism and politics after she secured all B grades in History, English Literature and Media. Mana Linsell is studying fine art at Falmouth University after securing A* in Art and design and A in photography and Molly Loss is off to Plymouth Marjons where she will be training to be a primary school teacher following her successful outcomes.
“Our students are going off to University to study in many different fields. In addition to medicine, engineering and journalism, we have students travelling to Liverpool for Criminology, Bath for Social work, Psychology at Durham, Fashion at Middlesex and Law at UWE. We are rightly very proud of our students and we have no doubt that they will make further significant impact on the world in their chosen fields of study and work.
“Whilst we are a small sixth form College, we are proud of the wide range of subjects we offer ranging from Sciences and Maths to Arts and Social Sciences and Sport. In particular, Art, Geography, History and Maths as subjects have seen all members of their cohort achieve at or above target grades. Of particular note is Art and Design, where every single student received an A*. This is absolutely phenomenal and Core Maths which also saw each and every student receiving an A grade. We are rightly very proud of both our students and out staff. This set of results are testament to the great teaching and strong nurturing environment that we offer. Our smaller setting offers uniquely smaller class sizes, enabling a real, personalised approach to A level study.
“Well done again to our class of 2024! You deserve these fabulous results and we can’t wait to hear all about what you do next! You are the future!”