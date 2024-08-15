“We are rightly proud of all of our students; they have been a real credit to the College at all times. They truly represent our College values of ambition and courage, they have worked hard, stayed committed and proved time and again their fortitude and desire to do well. Of our student cohort, there are some particular success stories of note; Liam Carmichael will be studying mechanical and electrical engineering at Bristol University after securing all A grades in Chemistry, Maths and Physics. Nell McCaffrey will be studying History at Durham university following her securement of A* and A grades in History, Art and English Literature. Romy Richardson will be making her mark on Kings College, London, studying Culture and Media after securing all A grades in English Language, History and Media. Ana Pascoe is off to study medicine at Birmingham University following her brilliant outcomes in Biology, Chemistry and Maths. Ash Mays will study to be a paramedic after securing all B grades in Biology, Chemistry and Psychology at Wolverhampton University. Gracie Whitton will be off to Cardiff University to study journalism and politics after she secured all B grades in History, English Literature and Media. Mana Linsell is studying fine art at Falmouth University after securing A* in Art and design and A in photography and Molly Loss is off to Plymouth Marjons where she will be training to be a primary school teacher following her successful outcomes.