Head down to the beach this weekend for a cold water swim in celebration of the Queen’s Jubilee
Friday 3rd June 2022 4:00 pm
The Bluetits are celebrating with a cold water dip (Cornish Times )
The Bluetits swim group are planning a cold water dip and barbecue at Millendreath on Sunday, June . They will be meeting at 5pm and eating at 6pm.
There will be a chance to swim before and after eating.
