Head down to the beach this weekend for a cold water swim in celebration of the Queen’s Jubilee

The Bluetits are celebrating with a cold water dip ( Cornish Times )

Head down to the beach this weekend for the Queen’s Platinum jubilee

The Bluetits swim group are planning a cold water dip and barbecue at Millendreath on Sunday, June . They will be meeting at 5pm and eating at 6pm.

There will be a chance to swim before and after eating.