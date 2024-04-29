PEOPLE are being asked for their views on a new skatepark for Callington.
The Calli Skatepark working group aims to create an up-to-date facility for skaters, BMXers and scooter riders of all ages. The new, concrete design will be quieter and safer than the current skatepark in the Saltash Road, says the group.
Anyone who wants to support the project and have a say in the design is being asked to fill out a short survey online.
Look out for the QR code on the council’s Facebook page, email [email protected] or call 01579 384039.