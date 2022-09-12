Have you seen this man from Looe?
By Scarlett Hills-Brooks | Reporter |
[email protected]
Monday 12th September 2022 8:26 am
Terry Ray (D&C Police )
Devon and Cornwall Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 33-year-old Terry Ray, who has been reported missing from the Looe area.
Terry was last heard from at around 1pm on Sunday, September 11.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “He is described as having dark medium length hair and to be of a stocky build. He is believed to be in the Looe area and his clothing description is unknown at this time.”
If you have seen Terry, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 700 11 September.
