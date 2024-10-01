A TRUCK which has become wedged in a narrow lane at Forder in Saltash will be removed by crane in a repeat of an incident in 2007.
An 80-tonne crane from Macsalvors (Plant Hire) Ltd based at Truro is due on Wednesday according to the company representative on site today.
The initial plan to move the truck out backwards has been abandoned, with the truck’s load of seed is being removed by forklift tractor ahead of the lift tomorrow.
Power cables above the location will also have to be removed to gain access to the trailer and cab before it can be removed.
The road haulage truck from Boons Transport based in Peterborough got stuck in Forder yesterday (Monday, September 30).
It was delivering seed to a farm, missed the entrance, and despite a no heavy goods vehicle sign on the road, continued down the narrow lane.