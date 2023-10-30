A special harvest ceremony was held at St Bartholomew’s Church in Lostwithiel on Friday, October 27, where candles were lit as a symbol of promise for Cornwall — and the future of the planet.
The event followed five days of school half-term activities organised by children’s educational centre, Meadow Barns. Families participated in a range of workshops themed around food, farming and climate change.
Lostwithiel’s procession rung in the autumn with singing, dancing, Morris dancers and cooking classes.
Meadow Barns collaborated with local farmers, growers and businesses to host the harvest activities at St Bartholomew’s Church and Lostwithiel Social Club.
Meadow Barns is a climate education and awareness centre based in Par, which teaches children about the history of mining, hydro-electric power and alternative energy systems. The ceremony’s messages of hope were led by Lostwithiel musician and the director of Meadow Barns, Caroline Stephenson.
She said: “I have often observed the wonderful, informal learning that can happen between grandparents and young grandchildren.
Annie, a grandmother, who attended the event said: “My two granddaughters and myself had a fun-packed end to half term. The project delivered on every level an educational climate change experience packed with song dance and music, an extravaganza that was uplifting exciting and inclusive.”
The event was supported by the Lostwithiel Social Club and St Barts and the Lostwithiel Benefice.