RESIDENTS in a number of care homes in the Callington area have been able to enjoy harvest festival services this autumn thanks to people from local Methodist churches.
Louise James, the children and families worker for the Callington and Gunnislake section of the South East Cornwall Methodist Circuit, said: “A group of people from the local Methodist churches recently visited local care homes in Callington and Kelly Bray to celebrate harvest.
“Thanks to Addison Park, Chyvarhas and Hillsborough Residential Homes in Callington and Appleby Lodge at Kelly Bray for inviting us to share a harvest celebration service with them.
“Singers from our local Methodist churches, ably led on the keyboard by the Rev Tim Wilkinson, shared harvest songs, prayers and readings.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.